CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.92–$0.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.75. The company issued revenue guidance of $583.50 million-$598.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $590.19 million. CyberArk Software also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to -$0.37–$0.25 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CYBR. Stephens began coverage on CyberArk Software in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an overweight rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised CyberArk Software from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on CyberArk Software from $170.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. JMP Securities began coverage on CyberArk Software in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on CyberArk Software from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CyberArk Software currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $181.00.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

Shares of CYBR stock opened at $132.71 on Friday. CyberArk Software has a 1-year low of $100.35 and a 1-year high of $201.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.70 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.54.

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $127.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.43 million. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 12.64% and a negative net margin of 20.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CyberArk Software will post -3.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYBR. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the first quarter worth about $719,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 29.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the first quarter worth about $439,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the first quarter worth about $437,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 5.9% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,918 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CyberArk Software (Get Rating)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.