Cyclub Tops One Day Trading Volume of $631,735.00 (CYCLUB)

Cyclub (CYCLUB) traded down 10.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. One Cyclub coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0065 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cyclub has traded 24% lower against the US dollar. Cyclub has a market cap of $8.48 million and approximately $631,735.00 worth of Cyclub was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Cyclub alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $97.41 or 0.00341128 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003499 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001971 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001278 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00030351 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $116.92 or 0.00409449 BTC.

About Cyclub

Cyclub’s total supply is 3,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,314,294,423 coins. Cyclub’s official Twitter account is @MciPlatform

Cyclub Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cyclub directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cyclub should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cyclub using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cyclub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cyclub and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.