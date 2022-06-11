DATA (DTA) Trading 0.7% Lower Over Last Week

DATA (DTA) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. DATA has a total market capitalization of $457,706.13 and $580,417.00 worth of DATA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DATA coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, DATA has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DATA Profile

DTA is a coin. It launched on January 17th, 2018. DATA’s total supply is 11,499,999,989 coins. The Reddit community for DATA is https://reddit.com/r/DATAblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DATA’s official Twitter account is @Blockchain_Data and its Facebook page is accessible here . DATA’s official website is data.eco . DATA’s official message board is medium.com/@Blockchain_Data

According to CryptoCompare, “Data is a blockchain-based advertising protocol initiated by the Blockchain Data Foundation, a company limited by guarantee to be incorporated in Singapore and governed in a not-for-profit manner. The Data team aims to mitigate the ad fraud seen on the actual advertising systems. In order to prevent the fraud propagated into the network traffic and deliver the heightened security with the consensus from the community, the platform will leverage the blockchain technology and Artificial Intelligence to register the user's attention patterns over a decentralized P2P protocol. Data token (DTA) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

DATA Coin Trading

