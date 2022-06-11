Defense Metals (CVE:DEFN) Shares Down 4.3%

Defense Metals Corp. (CVE:DEFN – Get Rating) shares fell 4.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.23. 130,637 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 164,937 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.
The firm has a market capitalization of C$39.70 million and a PE ratio of -5.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.26.
Defense Metals Company Profile (CVE:DEFN)
