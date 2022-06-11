Defense Metals (CVE:DEFN) Shares Down 4.3%

Defense Metals Corp. (CVE:DEFN – Get Rating) shares fell 4.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.23. 130,637 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 164,937 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$39.70 million and a PE ratio of -5.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.26.

Get Defense Metals alerts:

Defense Metals Company Profile (CVE:DEFN)

Defense Metals Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. It has an option to acquire 100% interest in the Wicheeda project consisting of six mining claims covering an area of 1,708 hectares located in British Columbia. The company was formerly known as First Legacy Mining Corp.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Defense Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Defense Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.