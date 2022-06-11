Delphi Management Inc. MA Acquires 265 Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Delphi Management Inc. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,407 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $1,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 98.2% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

NXST stock opened at $167.28 on Friday. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.87 and a fifty-two week high of $192.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $170.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.53.

Nexstar Media Group ( NASDAQ:NXST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $5.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.33 by $1.66. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 32.08% and a net margin of 18.66%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.42 earnings per share. Nexstar Media Group’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 25.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is 17.48%.

In other news, insider Andrew Alford sold 445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.80, for a total value of $82,236.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lisbeth Mcnabb sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.95, for a total value of $227,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,161 shares of company stock worth $5,518,067. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim increased their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Benchmark increased their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $186.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $216.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Nexstar Media Group to $181.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.57.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.