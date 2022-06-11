Delphi Management Inc. MA Acquires 71,024 Shares of Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX)

Delphi Management Inc. MA increased its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Rating) by 313.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 93,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 71,024 shares during the period. Himax Technologies comprises 1.4% of Delphi Management Inc. MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Delphi Management Inc. MA’s holdings in Himax Technologies were worth $1,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TFC Financial Management lifted its holdings in Himax Technologies by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 4,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Himax Technologies by 973.4% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 4,867 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Himax Technologies by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Himax Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Himax Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $113,000. 26.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ HIMX opened at $9.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Himax Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.30 and a 52 week high of $17.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 2.01.

Himax Technologies ( NASDAQ:HIMX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.70. Himax Technologies had a return on equity of 62.49% and a net margin of 29.43%. The firm had revenue of $412.81 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 13.4%. This is a boost from Himax Technologies’s previous annual dividend of $0.26. Himax Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.35%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HIMX. StockNews.com began coverage on Himax Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Himax Technologies from $18.00 to $13.80 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Nomura Instinet reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Himax Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Nomura downgraded Himax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

