Delphi Management Inc. MA Acquires Shares of 3,245 Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Delphi Management Inc. MA acquired a new stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $699,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNA. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Snap-on by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,032,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 64,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,417,000 after purchasing an additional 25,175 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 7,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SNA opened at $209.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $216.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.33. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52 week low of $197.75 and a 52 week high of $242.37.

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 20.34%. Snap-on’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 15.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 36.81%.

In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 19,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.58, for a total transaction of $4,200,352.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 622,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,739,399.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

SNA has been the subject of several research reports. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Snap-on from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.50.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

