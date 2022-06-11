Delphi Management Inc. MA Buys 1,138 Shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Delphi Management Inc. MA grew its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 77,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,130,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 340,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,638,000 after acquiring an additional 52,953 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 166,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty during the fourth quarter valued at $518,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

KRC has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Kilroy Realty in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Bank of America upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Kilroy Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.67.

KRC stock opened at $54.38 on Friday. Kilroy Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $53.23 and a twelve month high of $79.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.08, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.28.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 3.23% and a net margin of 18.65%. The firm had revenue of $265.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is currently 134.19%.

In related news, EVP John Osmond sold 1,000 shares of Kilroy Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total transaction of $60,080.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,879.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Kilroy Realty (Get Rating)

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, KRC) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

