Delphi Management Inc. MA Cuts Holdings in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX)

Delphi Management Inc. MA reduced its holdings in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,526 shares during the quarter. AdvanSix comprises 1.5% of Delphi Management Inc. MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Delphi Management Inc. MA owned approximately 0.12% of AdvanSix worth $1,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AdvanSix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in shares of AdvanSix by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of AdvanSix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AdvanSix by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of AdvanSix by 57.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Christopher Gramm sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.55, for a total value of $50,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,765 shares in the company, valued at $2,060,670.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ASIX opened at $41.46 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.76. AdvanSix Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.22 and a 12-month high of $57.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 16th. AdvanSix’s payout ratio is 8.35%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ASIX shares. StockNews.com upgraded AdvanSix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on AdvanSix from $64.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on AdvanSix from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th.

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methyl styrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

