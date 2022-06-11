Delphi Management Inc. MA Decreases Stock Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Delphi Management Inc. MA trimmed its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 141.6% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 83.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KEY. Piper Sandler downgraded KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $20.50 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on KeyCorp from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Odeon Capital Group downgraded KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their target price on KeyCorp from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.24.

Shares of NYSE KEY opened at $17.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.57 billion, a PE ratio of 7.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.33. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $17.74 and a fifty-two week high of $27.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.81 and a 200-day moving average of $22.72.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 15.42%. KeyCorp’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is 31.58%.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

