Delphi Management Inc. MA Has $1.25 Million Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Delphi Management Inc. MA increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Delphi Management Inc. MA’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 444,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,239,000 after buying an additional 61,800 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,035,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 231.1% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 119,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,274,000 after buying an additional 83,672 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter worth about $514,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 52,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,763,000 after acquiring an additional 10,487 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $70,752.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,907 shares in the company, valued at $1,710,215.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Deirdre Evens sold 29,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,597,035.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,575 shares of company stock valued at $2,016,679 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on IRM shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

IRM opened at $51.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.37, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.13. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $41.67 and a fifty-two week high of $58.61.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.32). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 49.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.618 dividend. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is presently 161.44%.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

