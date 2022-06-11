Delphi Management Inc. MA Has $1.44 Million Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Delphi Management Inc. MA boosted its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. KLA comprises 1.4% of Delphi Management Inc. MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Delphi Management Inc. MA’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KLAC. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in KLA by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its stake in KLA by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in KLA by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory grew its stake in KLA by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 4,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in KLA by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,040 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KLAC stock opened at $333.66 on Friday. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $287.44 and a 12 month high of $457.12. The firm has a market cap of $49.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $339.65 and a 200-day moving average of $369.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.80 by $0.33. KLA had a return on equity of 78.72% and a net margin of 36.41%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 20.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. KLA’s payout ratio is 20.39%.

Several research firms have weighed in on KLAC. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on KLA from $450.00 to $505.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on KLA from $480.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on KLA from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised KLA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 price target for the company in a research note on Sunday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on KLA from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $441.05.

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.02, for a total value of $343,760.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,257 shares in the company, valued at $21,655,894.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

