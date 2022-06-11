Delphi Management Inc. MA Purchases 392 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Delphi Management Inc. MA boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,998 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 686.4% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 71.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TROW. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $178.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $142.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.50.

NASDAQ:TROW opened at $114.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.34. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.65 and a twelve month high of $224.55.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.76 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 37.64% and a return on equity of 33.38%. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.83%.

In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $91,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,089 shares in the company, valued at $1,636,125. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

