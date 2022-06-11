Delphi Management Inc. MA Purchases New Stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Delphi Management Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 49,602 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 47,786 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Slate Path Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Slate Path Capital LP now owns 485,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $10,558,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 481,607 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $10,485,000 after buying an additional 41,351 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter worth about $428,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter worth about $466,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CLF opened at $19.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a one year low of $15.81 and a one year high of $34.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 2.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.49.

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The mining company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.27. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 78.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CLF shares. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.50.

In related news, EVP Keith Koci purchased 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.14 per share, for a total transaction of $122,130.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 290,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,874,263.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.32 per share, for a total transaction of $105,280.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 143,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,771,261.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 13,100 shares of company stock worth $330,358. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

