Derek Jantz Sells 18,849 Shares of Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) Stock

Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL – Get Rating) insider Derek Jantz sold 18,849 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.06, for a total transaction of $38,828.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,055,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,353,658.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:DTIL opened at $1.35 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.43. Precision BioSciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.27 and a 12 month high of $14.38. The company has a quick ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Get Precision BioSciences alerts:

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.10. Precision BioSciences had a negative net margin of 39.10% and a negative return on equity of 44.19%. The firm had revenue of $6.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.24 million. Research analysts forecast that Precision BioSciences, Inc. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Precision BioSciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Precision BioSciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Precision BioSciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Precision BioSciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Precision BioSciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $121,000. 51.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research report on Thursday. William Blair cut shares of Precision BioSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Precision BioSciences from $12.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.75.

Precision BioSciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Precision BioSciences, Inc, a clinical stage gene editing company, develops vivo gene editing and ex vivo allogeneic CAR T therapies in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutic and Food. It offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure genetic disorders. The company also provides Ex vivo Allogeneic CAR T Immunotherapy, a form of immunotherapy in which a specific type of immune cell, called a T cell, is genetically engineered to recognize and kill cancer cells; PBCAR0191, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients with R/R NHL or R/R B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia, or B-ALL; PBCAR19B, an anti-CD19 CAR T candidate built on the stealth cell platform utilizing a single-step gene edit to minimize the risk of chromosome abnormalities; and PBCAR269A, an investigational allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy targeting BCMA for the treatment of R/R multiple myeloma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Precision BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.