Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) Stock Price Down 8.7%

Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 8.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.04 and last traded at $8.09. Approximately 7,844 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 212,279 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.86.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.12 and its 200-day moving average is $10.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $559.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 2.07.
Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.31). Despegar.com had a negative net margin of 25.08% and a negative return on equity of 1,941.11%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.47) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Despegar.com, Corp. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP)
Despegar.com, Corp., online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Air; and Packages, Hotels and Other Travel Products. The company offers airline tickets; travel packages, hotel rooms, car rentals, bus tickets, cruise tickets, travel insurance, destination services, and other travel-related products, which enable consumers to find, compare, plan, and purchase travel products through its marketplace.
