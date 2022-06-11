Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) Stock Price Down 8.7%

Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 8.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.04 and last traded at $8.09. Approximately 7,844 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 212,279 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.86.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.12 and its 200-day moving average is $10.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $559.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 2.07.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.31). Despegar.com had a negative net margin of 25.08% and a negative return on equity of 1,941.11%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.47) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Despegar.com, Corp. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Despegar.com by 84.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 752,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,937,000 after purchasing an additional 344,276 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Despegar.com by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,108,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,333,000 after acquiring an additional 26,903 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Despegar.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Despegar.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Despegar.com by 163.0% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,146,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330,641 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.92% of the company’s stock.

Despegar.com, Corp., online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Air; and Packages, Hotels and Other Travel Products. The company offers airline tickets; travel packages, hotel rooms, car rentals, bus tickets, cruise tickets, travel insurance, destination services, and other travel-related products, which enable consumers to find, compare, plan, and purchase travel products through its marketplace.

