Diageo plc (LON:DGE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Diageo plc (LON:DGE – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,050 ($50.75).

DGE has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America set a GBX 4,600 ($57.64) price target on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays set a GBX 4,700 ($58.90) price target on Diageo in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,700 ($58.90) price target on Diageo in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 3,900 ($48.87) target price on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

Get Diageo alerts:

In other Diageo news, insider Javier Ferrán acquired 206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 4,007 ($50.21) per share, for a total transaction of £8,254.42 ($10,343.88). Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 662 shares of company stock valued at $2,479,638.

Shares of LON:DGE opened at GBX 3,535.50 ($44.30) on Friday. Diageo has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3,282.50 ($41.13) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,110 ($51.50). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3,813.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3,792.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.58, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of £80.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20.

About Diageo (Get Rating)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.