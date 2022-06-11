Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on DBD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Diebold Nixdorf from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Diebold Nixdorf from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

NYSE:DBD opened at $2.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.95 million, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 3.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.00. Diebold Nixdorf has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $14.02.

Diebold Nixdorf ( NYSE:DBD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($1.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($1.39). The firm had revenue of $829.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $914.75 million. Diebold Nixdorf had a negative net margin of 6.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.51%. Diebold Nixdorf’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Diebold Nixdorf will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey L. Rutherford bought 19,413 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.81 per share, with a total value of $54,550.53. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 432,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,215,482.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Octavio Marquez purchased 48,791 shares of Diebold Nixdorf stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.27 per share, for a total transaction of $110,755.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 325,719 shares in the company, valued at $739,382.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 104,756 shares of company stock worth $260,898. Insiders own 4.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the first quarter worth approximately $700,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 161.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. It operates through Eurasia Banking, Americas Banking, and Retail segments.

