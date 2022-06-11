DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.08), Briefing.com reports. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 4.00% and a negative return on equity of 19.06%. The firm had revenue of $588.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. DocuSign updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2023 guidance to EPS.

Shares of DOCU stock traded down $21.43 on Friday, hitting $65.93. The stock had a trading volume of 41,703,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,127,785. DocuSign has a twelve month low of $64.30 and a twelve month high of $314.76. The firm has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -146.51 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $86.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.00.

In related news, CEO Daniel D. Springer bought 66,882 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $74.76 per share, with a total value of $5,000,098.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 3,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.09, for a total transaction of $434,635.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 230,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,393,689.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DOCU. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 440.0% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Monolith Advisors bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 381.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. 75.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DOCU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of DocuSign from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer cut shares of DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Wedbush cut shares of DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.27.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

