DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.08), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $588.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.85 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 4.00% and a negative return on equity of 19.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. DocuSign updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2023 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:DOCU traded down $21.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.93. 41,703,557 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,127,785. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. DocuSign has a 1 year low of $64.30 and a 1 year high of $314.76. The company has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.51 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.00.

In other news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 3,948 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.09, for a total transaction of $434,635.32. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 230,663 shares in the company, valued at $25,393,689.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Daniel D. Springer acquired 66,882 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $74.76 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,098.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in DocuSign by 440.0% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in DocuSign during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Monolith Advisors bought a new position in DocuSign during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in DocuSign during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in DocuSign by 381.9% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DOCU shares. William Blair downgraded shares of DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of DocuSign from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of DocuSign from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $114.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DocuSign has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.27.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

