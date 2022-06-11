Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barrington Research decreased their target price on Dolby Laboratories from $115.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. TheStreet raised Dolby Laboratories from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Dolby Laboratories in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $90.00.

Shares of DLB opened at $74.26 on Wednesday. Dolby Laboratories has a 1-year low of $69.18 and a 1-year high of $104.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.89. The firm has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 35.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.99.

Dolby Laboratories ( NYSE:DLB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.10. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 17.14%. The company had revenue of $334.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Dolby Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is 48.31%.

In related news, SVP John D. Couling sold 500 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total value of $36,305.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 80,172 shares in the company, valued at $5,821,288.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 45,800 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.39, for a total value of $3,452,862.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 37,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,848,837.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 37.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLB. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Dolby Laboratories by 712.4% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,282,948 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $100,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125,024 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 61.4% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,722,534 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $212,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,041 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 320.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,081,747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $84,614,000 after purchasing an additional 824,296 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Dolby Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $55,937,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 86.3% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,137,095 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $108,274,000 after purchasing an additional 526,811 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, DTV, transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, and home entertainment devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, an digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

