Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) VP Kristi Spencer Altshuler Sells 3,043 Shares

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Rating) VP Kristi Spencer Altshuler sold 3,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $48,688.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ DGICA opened at $16.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.65 and a 200 day moving average of $14.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $505.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 0.04. Donegal Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.09 and a 12-month high of $16.50.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $207.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.20 million. Donegal Group had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 4.62%. Sell-side analysts predict that Donegal Group Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a $0.165 dividend. This is a positive change from Donegal Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.53%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Donegal Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $686,000. Minerva Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Donegal Group by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 30,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 11,384 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Donegal Group by 0.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,707,131 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,737,000 after acquiring an additional 7,074 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Donegal Group during the third quarter worth $156,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Donegal Group by 58.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Donegal Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.

