DubaiCoin (DBIX) Price Reaches $1.20

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. Over the last seven days, DubaiCoin has traded flat against the US dollar. One DubaiCoin coin can currently be bought for $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DubaiCoin has a market cap of $5.12 million and approximately $552,181.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00021771 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00011920 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00004052 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000589 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000996 BTC.

About DubaiCoin

DBIX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DubaiCoin is www.arabianchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “DBIX is an advanced version of DubaiCoin with improved security and greater efficiency to support money transfers and global payments, along with fueling the Arabian Chain platform. It's a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Dagger-Hashimoto algorithm. “

DubaiCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DubaiCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DubaiCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

