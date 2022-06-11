DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Shares of DRRX stock opened at $0.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $134.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 1.45. DURECT has a one year low of $0.36 and a one year high of $1.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 7.83 and a quick ratio of 7.60.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 million. DURECT had a negative net margin of 270.27% and a negative return on equity of 60.89%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that DURECT will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Judith J. Robertson purchased 200,000 shares of DURECT stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.59 per share, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Judith J. Robertson bought 65,000 shares of DURECT stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.39 per share, for a total transaction of $25,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 265,000 shares in the company, valued at $103,350. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 386,911 shares of company stock worth $191,686. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of DURECT in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DURECT in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DURECT in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of DURECT by 330.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 43,064 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 33,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DURECT in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.60% of the company’s stock.

About DURECT (Get Rating)

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals. It also develops larsucosterol (DUR-928), an endogenous, orally bioavailable small molecule that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to play a regulatory role in lipid metabolism, stress and inflammatory responses, and cell death and survival to treat alcohol-associated hepatitis, as well as completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

