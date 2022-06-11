DWS Municipal Income Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:KTF)

DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, June 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 17th.
DWS Municipal Income Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 20.1% per year over the last three years.
Shares of KTF opened at $9.28 on Friday. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $8.87 and a one year high of $12.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.52 and a 200 day moving average of $10.61.
DWS Municipal Income Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DWS Municipal Income Trust (KTF)
- Three Upgrades You Need To Pay Attention Too
- Consider These Dividend-Paying Stocks During Inflationary Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/6 – 6/10
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
- DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) Collapses Back To Square One
Receive News & Ratings for DWS Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DWS Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.