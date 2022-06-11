DWS Municipal Income Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:KTF)

DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, June 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 17th.

DWS Municipal Income Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 20.1% per year over the last three years.

Shares of KTF opened at $9.28 on Friday. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $8.87 and a one year high of $12.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.52 and a 200 day moving average of $10.61.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter worth $77,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter worth $113,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter worth $188,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 39.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 85,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 24,300 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 14.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 93,492 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 12,112 shares during the period. 37.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DWS Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.

