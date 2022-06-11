Dye & Durham (OTCMKTS:DYNDF) Shares Down 7.5%

Dye & Durham Limited (OTCMKTS:DYNDF – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 7.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $17.23 and last traded at $17.23. Approximately 199 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 760 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.63.

Several analysts have weighed in on DYNDF shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Dye & Durham from C$75.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Raymond James lowered their price target on Dye & Durham from C$77.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.86.

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada, Australia, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It offers legal software solutions, such as due diligence, incorporation and business organization, PPSA and securities filings, litigation, and practice management solutions that automates workflow and streamlines access to public records to support end-to-end legal transactions.

