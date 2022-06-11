e-Gulden Price Down 4% Over Last 7 Days (EFL)

e-Gulden (EFL) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. Over the last seven days, e-Gulden has traded down 4% against the US dollar. One e-Gulden coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0738 or 0.00000259 BTC on popular exchanges. e-Gulden has a market cap of $1.27 million and $67.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000245 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002609 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00019380 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.80 or 0.00185319 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00006312 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000764 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000657 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000062 BTC.

About e-Gulden

e-Gulden (EFL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,991,795 coins and its circulating supply is 17,169,638 coins. e-Gulden’s official website is www.e-gulden.org . e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati

According to CryptoCompare, “The Electronic Gulden Crypto Currency (EFL) is named after the Gulden Florjin a Dutch coin from the Middle Ages. Again like SpainCoin, Scotcoin, CryptoEscudo, and other nationally inspired crypto currencies, the Electronic Gulden is a premined coin for distribution to a specific nationality – in this case the Dutch. 50% of the coin can be mined by anyone and 50% will be allotted to Dutch Households and verified using two proofs of address – two utility bills. The ELF coin is a PoW scrypt altcoin with a hard cap limit of 21000000, block reward halving every 210000 blocks, difficulty adjustment every 4500 blocks, and a starting block reward of 25 coins per block. “

Buying and Selling e-Gulden

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire e-Gulden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy e-Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

