e-Money (NGM) Market Cap Reaches $13.06 Million

e-Money (NGM) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. Over the last week, e-Money has traded down 6.5% against the US dollar. One e-Money coin can now be bought for about $0.66 or 0.00002319 BTC on popular exchanges. e-Money has a market capitalization of $13.06 million and $539,133.00 worth of e-Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.70 or 0.00339386 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003506 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001975 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001274 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.56 or 0.00030059 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.09 or 0.00410936 BTC.

e-Money Profile

e-Money’s total supply is 102,993,397 coins and its circulating supply is 19,760,286 coins. e-Money’s official Twitter account is @emoney_com

According to CryptoCompare, “e-Money is an electronic payment system and a store of value. It’s designed to be fast, frictionless, global money: an upgrade for banking services that reflects the increasingly interconnected world. e-Money knows no borders. Its promise is a cheaper and more user-friendly experience for global citizens, local businesses, international companies and NGOs alike. The currency-backed stablecoins which are so important to the project are an innovation on collateralised stablecoins, and they’re fully backed by bank deposits and government bonds. “

Buying and Selling e-Money

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Money directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire e-Money should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy e-Money using one of the exchanges listed above.

