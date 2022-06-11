Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) Sets New 12-Month Low at $47.27

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $47.27 and last traded at $47.37, with a volume of 212108 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.49.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eagle Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.20.

Eagle Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EGBN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.36. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 45.21%. The company had revenue of $87.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.67%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EGBN. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 108,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,330,000 after acquiring an additional 28,124 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 80,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,627,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 548,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,021,000 after acquiring an additional 48,783 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Eagle Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Eagle Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors own 73.83% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN)

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

