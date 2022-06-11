easyJet (LON:EZJ) Given a GBX 625 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 625 ($7.83) price target on easyJet (LON:EZJ – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a GBX 815 ($10.21) target price on shares of easyJet in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 570 ($7.14) target price on shares of easyJet in a report on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup reiterated a sell rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.33) target price on shares of easyJet in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 830 ($10.40) target price on shares of easyJet in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 570 ($7.14) price objective on shares of easyJet in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, easyJet currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 698.27 ($8.75).

easyJet stock opened at GBX 452.20 ($5.67) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £3.43 billion and a PE ratio of -4.21. easyJet has a 52-week low of GBX 417.40 ($5.23) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,005.50 ($12.60). The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 526.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 559.29.

easyJet plc operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also leases aircrafts, as well as operates tours; and provides financing services. As of September 31, 2021, the company operated 927 routes with approximately 308 aircrafts in 34 countries; and 153 airports. It sells seats through its own website www.easyjet.com and its ‘easyJet Worldwide' platform, its mobile application, global distribution systems, corporate online booking tools, content aggregators, and tour operator.

