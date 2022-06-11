Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Sold by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. reduced its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 769 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ECL. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. 75.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Ecolab from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Boenning Scattergood downgraded Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. UBS Group raised Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $186.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America raised Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.06.

In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan bought 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $171.01 per share, for a total transaction of $102,606.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,941,134.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total transaction of $503,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,396,063.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ECL stock opened at $158.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $169.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.34. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.31 and a fifty-two week high of $238.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.34 billion, a PE ratio of 41.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.05.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.82. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. Ecolab’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 17th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is presently 53.13%.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

