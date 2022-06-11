Eden Price Tops $0.0010 on Major Exchanges (EDN)

Eden (EDN) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 11th. One Eden coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Eden has a market capitalization of $589,703.62 and approximately $2.00 worth of Eden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Eden has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Eden Profile

Eden is a coin. Eden’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 coins. Eden’s official message board is edenchain.io/get-started/blog . The official website for Eden is edenchain.io . Eden’s official Twitter account is @edenchainio . The Reddit community for Eden is /r/edenchainio

According to CryptoCompare, “Edenchain is a blockchain technology designed specifically with enterprises in mind. It is fast, secure and third generation blockchain platform that allows all tangible and intangible values to be capitalized through smart contracts, enabling people to freely trade through the internet without intermediaries. EdenChain’s blockchain technology enables enterprises to customize their businesses based on their needs while retaining a high degree of control and privacy. EdenChain uses Merkle Tree and Namespace technology to solve performance issues by executing transactions in parallel, enabling it to handle an essentially unlimited number of TPS with an affordable processing fee. “

Eden Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Eden should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Eden using one of the exchanges listed above.

