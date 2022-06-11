EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) Short Interest Up 190.0% in May

EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, a growth of 190.0% from the May 15th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 101,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on EDP – Energias de Portugal from €5.50 ($5.91) to €5.70 ($6.13) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.54.

Get EDP - Energias de Portugal alerts:

Shares of EDPFY traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.15. 31,165 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,754. EDP – Energias de Portugal has a twelve month low of $42.56 and a twelve month high of $58.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

EDP – Energias de Portugal, SA engages in the production, transmission, distribution, and commercialization of electricity in Portugal, Spain, France, Poland, Romania, Italy, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Greece, Brazil, North America, and internationally. The company operates through Renewables, Networks, and Client Solutions & Energy Management segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EDP - Energias de Portugal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EDP - Energias de Portugal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.