Elixirr International (LON:ELIX) Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of Elixirr International plc (LON:ELIX – Get Rating) dropped 0.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 650 ($8.15) and last traded at GBX 653 ($8.18). Approximately 6,628 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 28,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 655 ($8.21).

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 716.38 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 700.27. The company has a market cap of £304.83 million and a PE ratio of 32.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be given a GBX 4.10 ($0.05) dividend. This is a positive change from Elixirr International’s previous dividend of $2.20. This represents a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. Elixirr International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.11%.

In other Elixirr International news, insider Ian James Anthony Ferguson sold 66,239 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 765 ($9.59), for a total transaction of £506,728.35 ($634,997.93).

Elixirr International Company Profile (LON:ELIX)

Elixirr International plc, through its subsidiaries, provides management consultancy services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The company offers its services for various industries, such as financial services, insurance, retail and consumer goods, luxury and fashion, media, technology and entertainment, life sciences, manufacturing, automotive, resources, and business services.

