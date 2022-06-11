Emercoin Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $7,437.00 (EMC)

Emercoin (EMC) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 11th. One Emercoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0189 or 0.00000066 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Emercoin has a market cap of $932,641.73 and $7,437.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Emercoin has traded down 11.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Emercoin Coin Profile

Emercoin (EMC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 48,524,900 coins and its circulating supply is 49,431,895 coins. The official website for Emercoin is emercoin.com . The official message board for Emercoin is emercointalk.org . The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hybrid of NameCoin and PPCoin. More focused on the production of coins by PoS than PoW. Mining has a bonus on the interval 1-512 difficulty for high initial issue of coins. Further difficulty will gradually increase, making PoS mining more promising. Emercoin offers a 6% annual POS reward with 30 day coin maturity. Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

Buying and Selling Emercoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Emercoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Emercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

