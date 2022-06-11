Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) Short Interest Update

Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a drop of 85.8% from the May 15th total of 52,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Endesa from €25.00 ($26.88) to €26.00 ($27.96) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Endesa from €22.50 ($24.19) to €22.60 ($24.30) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Endesa from C$21.50 to C$22.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.70.

ELEZY traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,451. Endesa has a fifty-two week low of $9.53 and a fifty-two week high of $13.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.79.

Endesa, SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity primarily in Spain and Portugal. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar. As of December 31, 2021, it distributed electricity to approximately 21 million customers covering a total area of approximately 195,794 square kilometers.

