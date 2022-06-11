Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Raised to Sector Outperform at Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Enerplus (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

ERF has been the topic of several other research reports. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$20.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Raymond James set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Enerplus and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Enerplus from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Enerplus from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Enerplus from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.63.

Get Enerplus alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ERF opened at $17.61 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.25. Enerplus has a 52 week low of $4.78 and a 52 week high of $18.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Enerplus ( NYSE:ERF Get Rating ) (TSE:ERF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. Enerplus had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 69.73%. The company had revenue of $513.15 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Enerplus will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.043 per share. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. This is a boost from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.73%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Enerplus by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 354,811 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 69,660 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Enerplus by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 194,316 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 30,471 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Enerplus by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,558 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Enerplus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,642,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Enerplus by 188.1% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 52,704 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 34,413 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

Enerplus Company Profile (Get Rating)

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.