Enerplus (TSE:ERF) Upgraded at Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Enerplus (TSE:ERF – Get Rating) (NYSE:ERF) from a sector perform rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have C$25.00 price target on the oil and natural gas company’s stock, up from their previous price target of C$20.00.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$20.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Enerplus from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Enerplus from C$14.94 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enerplus presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$19.05.

Shares of ERF opened at C$22.49 on Wednesday. Enerplus has a 52-week low of C$6.12 and a 52-week high of C$23.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$17.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$15.54. The stock has a market cap of C$5.41 billion and a PE ratio of 18.17.

Enerplus ( TSE:ERF Get Rating ) (NYSE:ERF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.68 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$650.02 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Enerplus will post 2.4199998 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.043 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. This is a positive change from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.56%.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

