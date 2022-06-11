EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.10-$1.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.20. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ENS. StockNews.com cut EnerSys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on EnerSys from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th.

Get EnerSys alerts:

Shares of EnerSys stock traded down $1.61 on Friday, reaching $66.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,385. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.40. EnerSys has a 52-week low of $59.92 and a 52-week high of $100.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

EnerSys ( NYSE:ENS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $907.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $872.18 million. EnerSys had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 4.29%. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that EnerSys will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.90%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in EnerSys in the first quarter valued at $60,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in EnerSys by 58.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in EnerSys by 79.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in EnerSys in the fourth quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EnerSys in the 1st quarter valued at about $264,000. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EnerSys Company Profile (Get Rating)

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EnerSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnerSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.