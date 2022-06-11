Enigma (ENG) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $54,121.00

Enigma (ENG) traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. One Enigma coin can currently be bought for about $0.0091 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular exchanges. Enigma has a market capitalization of $126,132.30 and approximately $54,121.00 worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Enigma has traded 15.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.52 or 0.00173834 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002895 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00004043 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000391 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00009642 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001084 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003512 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.24 or 0.00397534 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001460 BTC.

Enigma Coin Profile

Enigma (ENG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,238,561 coins and its circulating supply is 13,891,797 coins. The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here . Enigma’s official message board is forum.enigma.co . The official website for Enigma is enigma.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users' shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events. Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma's network. “

Buying and Selling Enigma

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enigma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Enigma using one of the exchanges listed above.

