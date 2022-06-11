Entra ASA (OTCMKTS:ENTOF) Price Target Cut to 175.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Entra ASA (OTCMKTS:ENTOF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Barclays from 215.00 to 175.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

ENTOF has been the subject of a number of other reports. DNB Markets downgraded Entra ASA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Entra ASA from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th.

Get Entra ASA alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS ENTOF opened at $22.10 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.10. Entra ASA has a 1 year low of $12.75 and a 1 year high of $22.70.

Entra ASA owns, develops, leases, and manages office properties in Norway. As of December 31, 2021, it had a property portfolio of 96 properties with a total area of approximately 1.5 million square meters. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Entra ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entra ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.