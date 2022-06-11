EUNO (EUNO) Market Cap Tops $1.70 Million

EUNO (EUNO) traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 11th. One EUNO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, EUNO has traded up 32.4% against the U.S. dollar. EUNO has a total market capitalization of $1.70 million and approximately $4.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.14 or 0.00159149 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000497 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 44.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000070 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000033 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

About EUNO

EUNO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 6,563,081,872 coins. EUNO’s official website is www.euno.co. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “EUNO is a privacy-by-choice decentralized cryptocurrency that was established in June 2018 with the aim of becoming a leading payment medium in tomorrow's cashless society. In its bid to create a sustainable and trustworthy product, EUNO stresses the importance of fair distribution, long-term stability, and ease of use. Its flagship product EUNO·Pay will permit instant crypto-to-fiat mobile payments using near field communication (NFC) technology and offer a return on utilized coins through its in-development ACID protocol. EUNO is a self-funded project that endorses a participatory approach in the development and strategic direction through its decentralized governance system. It is supported by an international team from diverse professional backgrounds such as software engineering, product development, finance, and marketing. Our goal is to have a profitable, stable, safe, and anonymous blockchain that provides consumers and businesses unrivaled transaction processing, value, and tailored services. “

Buying and Selling EUNO

