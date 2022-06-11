Eurobank Ergasias Services and Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:EGFEY) Short Interest Update

Eurobank Ergasias Services and Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:EGFEY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 88,300 shares, a growth of 243.6% from the May 15th total of 25,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 546,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS EGFEY remained flat at $$0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday. 26,056 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,197. Eurobank Ergasias Services and has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.52.

Get Eurobank Ergasias Services and alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on EGFEY. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Eurobank Ergasias Services and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Eurobank Ergasias Services and to €1.60 ($1.72) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Eurobank Ergasias Services and Holdings SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail, corporate and private banking, asset management, treasury, capital markets, and other services primarily in Greece, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Retail; Corporate; Global, Capital Markets & Asset Management; International; Investment Property; and Other segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eurobank Ergasias Services and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eurobank Ergasias Services and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.