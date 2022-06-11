Everipedia (IQ) Trading Down 13% This Week

Everipedia (IQ) traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 11th. One Everipedia coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Everipedia has a market capitalization of $52.75 million and approximately $5.79 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Everipedia has traded down 13% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Everipedia

Everipedia’s genesis date was December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 10,021,453,885 coins and its circulating supply is 10,021,448,421 coins. The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here . Everipedia’s official website is everipedia.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

Everipedia Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everipedia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everipedia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Everipedia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

