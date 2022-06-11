Exchange Income Co. (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) Receives $56.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Exchange Income Co. (OTCMKTS:EIFZF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.00.

EIFZF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. CIBC upped their price objective on Exchange Income from C$44.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Exchange Income from C$52.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Exchange Income from C$52.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Raymond James increased their price target on Exchange Income from C$55.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Exchange Income from C$49.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

Get Exchange Income alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS EIFZF opened at $36.54 on Friday. Exchange Income has a 1-year low of $29.43 and a 1-year high of $37.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.55.

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exchange Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exchange Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.