Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Stock Holdings Lessened by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 704,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,008 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Exelon were worth $40,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXC opened at $46.01 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.20. Exelon Co. has a 52 week low of $31.30 and a 52 week high of $50.71. The company has a market capitalization of $45.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). Exelon had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 10.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.3375 per share. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Exelon’s payout ratio is presently 50.94%.

In other news, SVP Fabian Souza sold 21,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total value of $1,018,854.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,337 shares in the company, valued at $111,264.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John Tyler Anthony sold 4,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total transaction of $211,377.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,255.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,813 shares of company stock valued at $1,405,947 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EXC. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Exelon from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Exelon from $63.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.08.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

