Express (NYSE:EXPR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Express (NYSE:EXPR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.14-$0.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.17. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

EXPR stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.44. The stock had a trading volume of 2,186,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,457,675. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.89, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Express has a twelve month low of $2.30 and a twelve month high of $8.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.09 million, a P/E ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.46.

Get Express alerts:

Express (NYSE:EXPR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.05. Express had a negative return on equity of 137.03% and a net margin of 0.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.55) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Express will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EXPR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Express from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Express in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Small Cap Consu restated a buy rating on shares of Express in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Express in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Express by 57.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 13,424 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Express by 1,827.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 54,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 51,392 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Express by 127,863.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 56,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 56,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Express by 59,933.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 61,132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.73% of the company’s stock.

Express Company Profile (Get Rating)

Express, Inc provides apparel and accessories for women and men for various occasions under the Express brand. The company sells its products through its e-commerce website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 561 stores in 46 states across the United States, as well as in Puerto Rico.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.