F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX) Stock Price Down 7%

F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX – Get Rating) traded down 7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.43 and last traded at $3.58. 149,283 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 13% from the average session volume of 131,785 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.85.

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on F-star Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

Get F-star Therapeutics alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.98 and a 200-day moving average of $3.73. The firm has a market cap of $77.18 million, a PE ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 6.11, a quick ratio of 6.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

F-star Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FSTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that F-star Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.35 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of F-star Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of F-star Therapeutics by 65.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of F-star Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of F-star Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of F-star Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.67% of the company’s stock.

F-star Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:FSTX)

F-star Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops tetravalent bispecific antibodies for cancer therapy. Its medicines are used in immuno-oncology treatments. The company's principal product candidate is FS118 and is being evaluated in a proof-of-concept Phase 2 trial in PD-1/PD-L1 acquired resistance head and neck cancer patients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for F-star Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F-star Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.