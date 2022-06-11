FairGame Trading Down 22.4% This Week (FAIR)

FairGame (FAIR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 11th. One FairGame coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. FairGame has a market capitalization of $960,398.60 and approximately $105,597.00 worth of FairGame was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, FairGame has traded 22.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

FairGame Profile

FairGame is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2014. FairGame’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 960,000,000 coins. FairGame’s official website is fair.game . FairGame’s official Twitter account is @FairCoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FairCoin is a decentralised virtual currency, distributed through a vast airdrop process during the 6th and 8th of March, 2014 . An approximate 49,750 addresses were logged for the giveaway, each able to claim 1000 FAIR per hour. Automated airdrop claiming methods had no effect, as each IP address could register once per hour, and 2 different captchas had to be solved. These security precautions were hidden till the day of distribution. FairCoin's vast distribution method allowed a good portion of the cryptocurrency community to claim a little bit of the 50,000,000 FairCoins, each. “

Buying and Selling FairGame

