FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) Shares Sold by Kennedy Capital Management Inc.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,821 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in FB Financial were worth $4,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FBK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in FB Financial by 24.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in FB Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in FB Financial by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FB Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FB Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FBK opened at $40.12 on Friday. FB Financial Co. has a one year low of $34.99 and a one year high of $48.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.07.

FB Financial ( NYSE:FBK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $129.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.56 million. FB Financial had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 29.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FB Financial Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.44%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FB Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as engages in the mortgage origination business.

